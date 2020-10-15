About 50 Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Only about 180 poll workers out of roughly 30,000 are still needed to staff polling places in battleground Wisconsin on Election Day, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the key battleground state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday that there are shortages in 51 municipalities. That is up from just 13 the day before. Wisconsin’s top elections official Meagan Wolfe says the number will be in flux up until Election Day, but the small number of workers needed shows that election officials have done well to be properly staffed. The lack of a poll worker shortage is particularly good news given that Wisconsin is a hot spot for COVID-19.