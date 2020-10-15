Over 5,600 Afghan families displaced by fighting in south

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say more than 5,600 families have fled their homes amid renewed fighting between Taliban insurgents and government forces in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province. The officials said Thursday that Afghan security forces were fighting to regain areas lost to the Taliban over the weekend, while the local government was scrambling to provide food and shelter to the growing number of civilians who’ve come to the provincial capital. One young man said his family has been in the city for four days. “The Taliban have taken over our village and both sides in the battle are using light and heavy weapons, so how could we stay there?”