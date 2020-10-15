GOP pushes Barrett toward court as Democrats decry ‘sham’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are powering Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation. They pushed past Democratic objections on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday and set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate. In the drive to seat President Donald Trump’s nominee before the Nov. 3 election, the Senate is pausing work on other priorities during the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar calls it “a sham.” Republicans eager to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg counter that Trump is well within bounds to fill the vacancy, and they have the votes to do it.