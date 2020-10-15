Noem campaigns in New Hampshire as virus surges at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire, making appearances without wearing a mask, even as her state witnessed a new highpoint for virus cases. Active cases of the coronavirus on Thursday topped 7,000 for the first time in South Dakota and hospitalizations inched to a new high for the third-straight day in a row. The Republican governor has vaulted to national prominence among conservatives who have praised her hands-off approach to the pandemic. But as she made numerous campaign stops in New Hampshire, the health crisis in her home state continued to escalate.