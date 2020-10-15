Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4
Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14
Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Fullerton def. Central Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-23
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 26-24, 25-20
Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-4, 25-10, 25-6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Lincoln East def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22
McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Norris def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21
Paxton def. Minatare, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11
Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10
Waverly def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Central Conference Tournament=
Adams Central def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-11
Lexington def. Crete, 25-21, 25-9
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-20
York def. Seward, 25-17, 25-23
David City Triangular=
Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-22
David City def. Centennial, 25-23, 26-24
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-23, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-14
ECNC Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23
Championship=
Malcolm def. Mead, 25-9, 25-21, 28-30, 25-20
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Third Place=
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
Championship=
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Third Place=
Centura def. Wood River, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-23, 25-22
South Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 27-29, 25-16, 17-25, 31-29, 15-10
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22
Nebraska City Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
O’Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 26-24
Pierce County Tournament=
Pierce def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fremont vs. Lincoln Southeast, ppd.
