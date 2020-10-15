 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:35 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4

Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Fullerton def. Central Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-23

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 26-24, 25-20

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-4, 25-10, 25-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Lincoln East def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22

McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Norris def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

Paxton def. Minatare, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11

Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10

Waverly def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Central Conference Tournament=

Adams Central def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-11

Lexington def. Crete, 25-21, 25-9

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-20

York def. Seward, 25-17, 25-23

David City Triangular=

Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-22

David City def. Centennial, 25-23, 26-24

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-23, 25-20

Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-14

ECNC Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23

Championship=

Malcolm def. Mead, 25-9, 25-21, 28-30, 25-20

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Third Place=

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

Championship=

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Third Place=

Centura def. Wood River, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-23, 25-22

South Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 27-29, 25-16, 17-25, 31-29, 15-10

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22

Nebraska City Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

O’Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 26-24

Pierce County Tournament=

Pierce def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fremont vs. Lincoln Southeast, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

