Time’s Up study: Many who report harassment face retaliation

Three years into the #MeToo movement, a new report finds almost three-quarters of people reporting workplace sexual harassment suffer from retaliation if they complain. The study found more than 7 out of 10 people who reported sexual harassment at work said they faced some form of retaliation, up to and including being fired. It analyzed 3,317 online requests for help from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund between January 2018 and the end of April 2020. The study was conducted by the National Women’s Law Center, which houses the fund. Sharyn Tejani, director of the fund, calls the number of people reporting retaliation “shocking.”