Turkey denies deliberately holding Greek plane in the air

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is denying accusations by Greece that Ankara refused an overflight permit to a plane carrying Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, forcing the aircraft to remain in the air for 20 minutes. Greek state broadcaster ERT reported that the plane carrying Dendias back from a visit to Baghdad on Wednesday was kept circling over Mosul because Turkish authorities were not granting it permission to fly through Turkish airspace back to Greece. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied any deliberate move to hold up the plane before entering the Turkish airspace, insisting the plane had not provided the required flight plan. The incident comes amid renewed tensions between Greece and Turkey over sea boundaries and energy drilling rights.