EU: Brexit trade talks to go on past Thursday deadline

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier says Brexit trade negotiations will continue past Thursday’s deadline set by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and could continue into next month. At an EU summit, the leaders came out united to still seek a deal despite the dwindling time for agreement. But Barnier said his team would be traveling to London for more talks next week and would host negotiations in Brussels the week after. Johnson had set the first day of the EU summit on Thursday as the deadline to get a trade and security deal to replace Britain’s EU membership that expired on Jan. 31. A transition period is set to end on Jan. 1.