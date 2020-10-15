Why tech giants limited the spread of NY Post story on Biden

OAKLAND, California (AP) — When Facebook and Twitter moved quickly this week to limit the spread of an unverified political story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, it led to predictable cries of censorship from the right. But it also illustrated the slippery hold even the largest tech companies have on the flow of information, particularly in the midst of a raucous presidential election campaign. For the first time in recent memory, the two social media platforms enforced rules against misinformation on a story from a mainstream media publication. That article, which has not been confirmed by other publications, cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son.