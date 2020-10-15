Woman arrested in Storm Lake after allegedly threatening man with handgun

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Storm Lake, Iowa woman has been arrested for allegedly using a handgun to threaten a man who was seated in a vehicle that had a child in it.

The Storm Lake Police Department says 31-year-old Carolina Alvarez has been charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

According to police, on Oct. 14 officers were called to a residence on East 5th Street in Storm Lake. Once there, officers made contact with an adult male and Alvarez.

Police allege Alvarez armed herself with a handgun and walked to the residence where she confronted the male victim who was seated inside a vehicle. During the incident, Alvarez allegedly pointed the handgun at the male in a threatening manner.

Police also allege the vehicle was occupied with a two-year-old child at the time.

No injuries were reported and Alvarez was taken into custody without incident. Police say they located and seized a loaded handgun at the scene.

Alvarez was booked and held without bond.