Yemen’s rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange begins

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A satellite TV channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange between the country’s warring sides. Three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down Thursday in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Another two planes took off from Sanaa, one carrying freed Yemeni government prisoners and another carrying 15 Saudis and five Sudanese who had fought alongside government forces. Another plane carrying more Houthi rebels was still expected to arrive in Sanaa. Last month, the United Nations announced the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners, coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen.