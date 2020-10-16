2 charged with endangering queen as Thai protests continue

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. The two activists could face anywhere from 16 years to life imprisonment. The move against them comes as the student-led protest movement continues to press its demands, including new elections, changes to make the constitution more democratic and reform of the monarchy. On Thursday night as many as 10,000 supporters turned out for a rally in central Bangkok, defying a ban imposed earlier the same day under a state of emergency. Police say they’ll block roads leading to Bangkok’s downtown shopping district after protesters called on supporters to mass again on Friday.