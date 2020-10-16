Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will decide whether President Donald Trump can exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that is used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. Trump’s policy has been blocked by a lower court. The justices signaled in their order Friday that they will hear arguments in December and issue a decision by early January, when Trump must report the once-a-decade census results to Congress. Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could take part in the case if, as expected, she is confirmed by then.