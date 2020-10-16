After a warmer Saturday, get ready for colder weather and even a snow chance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another cooler than average day as clouds were thickening during the afternoon.

Those clouds could give us another slight chance of a few sprinkles but it won’t be as cold with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday will be the warmest of the days in our forecast for a while with highs in the mid 60s although it will be breezy again under partly cloudy skies.

A few rain showers could develop Saturday night and a few snow showers may mix in as well with lows dipping to near 30 degrees.

We’ll still have a slight chance of that mix Sunday morning with Sunday staying very cool with highs in the mid 40s.

And if you're not a fan of this colder weather, you may not love the 10-day forecast.

I'll have more on that tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.