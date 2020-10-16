Another breezy and cool day Friday with a weekend chance for light rain and snow showers

Cool temperatures will stick around today with highs in the mid 50s, right where we ended up yesterday.



While the day starts off sunny like yesterday, clouds will be increasing as we make our way into the afternoon.



The winds will also be a little stronger with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible today.



The wind switches to the south in the evening and will combine with cloudy skies to keep us from falling off as sharply tonight; expect lows in the mid 40s.



Saturday will be our warmest day of the forecast with temperatures in the mid 60s before a front crashes into the area.



Winds will again be blustery with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.



Saturday night looks likely to give us at least a few rain and snow showers.



That's not the only chance for some light rain or snow; watch on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon to see when else some precipitation may move in.