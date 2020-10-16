Arson investigator, arson suspect fatally shot in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police and fire officials say an arson investigator and an arson suspect were killed during a shootout early Friday in Houston after the investigator pursued the suspect. Fire Chief Samuel Peña says investigator Lemuel Bruce died at a hospital where the 44-year-old was taken following the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in northwest Houston. Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard says Bruce was part of a team investigating recent arsons in the area when he spotted and pursued a vehicle suspected of being connected to the blazes. No witnesses have been found. Multiple agencies are investigating the case as an officer-involved shooting.