Asia Today: Melbourne ready to ease rules with 1 new case

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no deaths as the city of Melbourne moves closer towards the easing of some lifestyle restrictions. The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 816 and the Australian total is 904. Melbourne residents are expecting COVID-19 restrictions to be eased on Sunday but it is unclear how much freedom will be regained. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated the changes would be more “in the social space,” prompting pleas from business operators for relief from restrictions that once included an overnight curfew. Current restrictions include a two-hour exercise limit within 3 miles of work or home and mandatory face masks covering the mouth and nose when a person leaves their home.