Autopsy: Transgender rights activist died from embolism

HOUSTON (AP) — An autopsy has found that a prominent transgender rights blogger died of complications of a pulmonary embolism. The Harris County medical examiner released the finding Thursday about 58-year-old Monica Roberts. Police say Roberts’ body was found early the morning of Oct. 6 in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex, where she had apparently been disposing of garbage. The autopsy report cited obesity and high blood pressure as contributing factors in Roberts’ death. She launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color and was politically active through her CFAIR blog.