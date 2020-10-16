 Skip to Content

Azerbaijan, Armenia trade accusations on Caucasus conflict

New
8:22 am National news from the Associated Press

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities are accusing Armenia of expanding the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh by shelling a different region in Azerbaijan, a claim rejected by Armenian officials. Armenia, in turn, charged that the Azerbaijani troops executed two Armenian war prisoners — which Azerbaijan dismissed as a “provocation.” The mutual accusations come amid intense fighting that has raged for nearly three weeks despite a Russian attempt to broker a truce. The hostilities mark the largest escalation of the conflict between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than a quarter-century. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said a missile fired by Armenian forces hit near Ordubad in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region on Thursday, causing no casualties.  Armenia rejected the claim.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content