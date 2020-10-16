Azerbaijan, Armenia trade accusations on Caucasus conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities are accusing Armenia of expanding the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh by shelling a different region in Azerbaijan, a claim rejected by Armenian officials. Armenia, in turn, charged that the Azerbaijani troops executed two Armenian war prisoners — which Azerbaijan dismissed as a “provocation.” The mutual accusations come amid intense fighting that has raged for nearly three weeks despite a Russian attempt to broker a truce. The hostilities mark the largest escalation of the conflict between the South Caucasus neighbors in more than a quarter-century. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said a missile fired by Armenian forces hit near Ordubad in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region on Thursday, causing no casualties. Armenia rejected the claim.