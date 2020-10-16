Braves 1 win from WS after 10-2 win over Dodgers in NLCS G4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are one win from ending a two-decade World Series drought after a 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. The Braves have a 3-1 series lead. A win Friday sends them to their first World Series since 1999. Marcell Ozuna had four hits, including two solo homers and an RBI double in their decisive six-run sixth inning. Bryse Wilson held the Dodgers to one hit and one run over his six innings in his postseason debut. Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw took the loss when he didn’t make it out of the sixth.