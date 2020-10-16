Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Aquinas 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 12
Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0
Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14
Axtell 22, Overton 14
Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25
Blair 50, Ralston 0
Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6
Boys Town 34, Arlington 28
Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12
Burwell 62, Amherst 19
Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0
Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12
Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20
Cross County 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Deshler 54, Meridian 31
Dorchester 50, Parkview Christian 24
Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14
Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14
Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8
Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6
Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14
Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13
Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Twin River 0
Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14
Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32
Hitchcock County 42, Hi-Line 36
Howells/Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7
Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18
Lexington 21, Alliance 19
Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17
Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7
McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10
Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28
Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Millard North 40, Fremont 7
Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0
Millard West 12, North Platte 0
Minden 19, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14
Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7
Ogallala 26, Sidney 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Omaha Westside 49, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 6
Osceola 77, High Plains Community 0
Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21
Ravenna 50, Heartland 6
Sabetha, Kan. 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24
Seward 28, York 3
St. Mary’s 56, Boyd County 6
St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, OT
Stanton 60, Guardian Angels 22
Sterling 60, Lewiston 7
Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22
Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18
Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0
Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Walthill 70, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Waverly 35, Crete 6
Wayne 42, O’Neill 7
West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7
Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14
Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Chase County, ccd.
Southwest vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ccd.
