Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
8 Man State Playoffs=
First Round=
AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Audubon 55, Bedford 0
B-G-M 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 6
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0
East Mills 41, Lenox 16
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
English Valleys, North English 56, Moravia 13
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6
H-L-V, Victor 64, Colo-NESCO 21
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16
Janesville 76, Riceville 12
Kee, Lansing 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 24
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29
New London 52, WACO, Wayland 6
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 36
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8
Springville 36, Midland, Wyoming 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
Class A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Alburnett 40, Highland, Riverside 19
Belle Plaine 44, Lynnville-Sully 6
East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Madrid 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Ogden 32, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0
West Fork, Sheffield 42, North Union 28
West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, West Monona 22
Class 1A State Playoff=
First Round=
Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6
Class 1A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 6
Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15
Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Class 2A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2
Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24
Centerville 54, Chariton 14
Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14
Crestwood, Cresco 19, North Fayette Valley 6
Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Monticello 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 18
Mount Vernon 25, Vinton-Shellsburg 15
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16
Class 3A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6
Central Clinton, DeWitt 48, Clinton 27
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
Grinnell 44, Newton 23
Humboldt 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 17
Lewis Central 63, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12
Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7
Nevada 69, Perry 6
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 34
Ballard 40, Boone 14
Class 4A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Ames 35, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 31
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City, West 7
Davenport, Central 35, Davenport, West 10
Iowa City High 41, Ottumwa 16
