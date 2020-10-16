GOP, Dems hope Supreme Court fight bolsters Senate prospects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats and Republicans both think the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation battle will help them in this fall’s elections. Republicans are using the fight to embrace issues like opposition to abortion and to stand with a religious, conservative woman they hope will appeal to female voters. They also hope the battle will distract people from President Donald Trump and his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. But even some Republicans doubt it will change what could be a gloomy Election Day for the GOP. And Democrats are using it to emphasize the court’s importance for preserving abortion rights and health care coverage.