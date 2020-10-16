Dr. Pedati: Iowa seeing increase in COVID-19 numbers due to community activity

(KTIV) -- Iowa is among the states seeing an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Thursday the state noted record numbers when it comes to those hospitalized with the virus, with the state reaching 482 total people in the virus due to the virus.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa's State Epidemiologist, said cases are rising due to community activity.

She said that means there's no specific age group causing the increase of COVID-19 numbers, but that means the more vulnerable population is having to seek extra care, causing the increase in hospitalizations.

"There's not one specific age group or setting. We're really unfortunately seeing people who are positive across different age groups and in different situations. And that means when the virus moves through our communities, it affects some people who are more vulnerable or older in worse ways, and those people may have to seek care," said Dr. Pedati.

Dr. Pedati said people should make sure to take other health precautions like getting a flu vaccine to help avoid going to the hospital for other health reasons.

"In practicing all of those good public health measures, the fewer chances the virus has of moving between us. And the more protection we can offer to our really vulnerable population, our loved ones with underlying conditions, to help make it so they don't have to seek care," said Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

As of Friday morning, there have been over 104,000 positive cases across Iowa since the pandemic began. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 80,486 of those cases have recovered.