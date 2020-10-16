Judge refuses to block New York COVID-19 restrictions

A federal judge has upheld Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting worship to 10 congregants in communities seeking spikes in coronavirus infections. Ruling in a lawsuit brought by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis said in an order Friday that it’s not in the public interest to block the rules right now if Cuomo’s right that large gatherings could fuel a dangerous second wave. The diocese argued that the state’s decision last week to limit attendance at houses of worship in six areas where COVID-19 infections have spiked was arbitrary and unfair.