Life on the line: Early voters wait ‘as long as it takes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Life in the early voting line can be a long crawl, but voters in one Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, precinct say they’ll wait as long as it takes to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Polls opened in that swing state this week and voters quickly joined a national trend of breaking early, in-person turnout records. Line dwellers who turned up at Mallard Creek High School before the sun rose Thursday said they were concerned about news stories saying mailed ballots could be lost. Some said they were thinking about older family members who didn’t always have the right to vote.