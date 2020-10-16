Michigan won’t allow open carry of guns near polls on Nov. 3

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official says the state won’t allow people to openly carry guns at or near polling places on Election Day in an effort to limit voter intimidation.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent the guidance to clerks just over a week members of two anti-government paramilitary groups were charged with taking part in plotting the kidnapping of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Benson’s announcement also comes as some elections officials and voter rights experts nationwide are concerned about violence at the polls.

Also, President Donald Trump has been urging his supporters to go the polls and “watch very carefully,” raising concerns about possible voter intimidation.

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/ Report for America