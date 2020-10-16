Nebraska reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 56,714.

There were 12 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 547.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 322 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,647 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 37,653 to 38,083.

So far, 535,661 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 478,633 of them have come back negative.