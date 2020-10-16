Trump administration denies California relief for 6 fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires. The fires are among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom formally submitted a letter to the White House on Sept. 28 asking for a major disaster declaration. Brian Ferguson of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services says the state plans to appeal the denial and believes it has a strong case that the request meets federal requirements for approval. Nearly 9,000 firefighters remain on the lines of 21 fires Friday.