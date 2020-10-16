Reports: Turkey tests Russian-made S-400 defense system

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say NATO-member Turkey has tested its Russian-made advanced air defense missile system, raising the specter of a new standoff with the United States. A Haber television, which is close to the government, said on its website that Turkey’s military test fired the S-400 air defense system in the Black Sea province of Sinop on Friday. Turkish officials have refused to comment. The U.S. Department of Defense said that if the reports are accurate it “strongly condemns” the test. Washington strongly objected to Turkey’s acquisition of the system and suspended Turkey from its hi-tech F-35 fighter jet program. It has also warned Ankara that it risks US sanctions if the S-400 system is activated.