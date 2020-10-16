SportsFource Extra Week 8 football highlights and scores
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Norfolk 13 Grand Island 34 F
Alcester-Hudson 6 Burke 14 F
Manson NW Web. 8 West Hancock 54 F
IKM-Manning 34 Southwest Valley 20 F
MVAO/COU 18 Treynor 83 F
BR/LD 12 Aquinas Catholic 72 F
North Union 28 West Fork 42 F
Gayville-Volin 10 Corsica-Stickney 50 F
Boone Central/NG 20 Columbus Scotus 41 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 6 Blue Hill 45 F
Bishop Heelan 17 Humboldt 40 F
Cherokee 2 Algona 42 F
Gehlen Catholic 23 Alta-Aurelia 20 F
O'Neill St. Mary's 56 Boyd County 6 F
Denison-Schleswig 12 Carroll 7 F
SC West 7 CBTJ 49 F
Vermillion 48 Dakota Valley 7 F
Missouri Valley 16 East Sac County 21 F
Allen 53 Emerson-Hubbard 6 F
Eagle Grove 6 Emmetsburg 49 F
Flandreau 14 EP-Jefferson 42 F
Okoboji 7 Estherville-LC 42 F
MMC/RU 0 H-M-S 62 F
River Valley 16 Harris-Lake Park 47 F
Pender 49 Homer 20 F
Ar-We-Va 29 Kingsley-Pierson 64 F
Tri-Center 8 Lawton-Bronson 14 F
Nebraska Christian 18 Neligh-Oakdale 52 F
West Bend-Mallard 6 Newell-Fonda 54 F
Crofton 14 Norfolk Catholic 35 F
Wayne 42 O'Neill 7 F
Archbishop Bergan 28 Oakland-Craig 24 F
Battle Creek 12 Pierce 70 F
Kuemper Catholic 16 Pocahontas Area 8 F
Hartington CC 46 Ponca 14 F
GT/RA 14 Remsen St. Marys 56 F
Akron-Westfield 6 Ridge View 45 F
Hinton 12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 38 F
MOC-FV 6 Sioux Center 21 F
Sioux Central 7 So. Central Calhoun 46 F
Westwood 16 South O'Brien 34 F
Gross Catholic 41 South Sioux 21 F
Guardian Angels CC 22 Stanton 60 F
Le Mars 28 Storm Lake 36 F
Sheldon 16 Unity Christian 34 F
Hartington-Newcastle 41 Wakefield 64 F
Omaha Christian 24 Walthill 70 F
Boyer Valley 42 West Harrison 54 F
N. Bend Central 0 West Pt-Beemer 25 F
Madison 14 Wisner-Pilger 62 F
Glidden-Ralston 0 Woodbine 84 F
West Monona 22 Woodbury Central 44 F
Douglas 14 Yankton 42 F