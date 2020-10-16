Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one.

Sidelined by the pandemic, ballerina Tiler Peck decided she wasn’t content merely giving classes on Instagram from her mom’s kitchen. She wanted to perform and create new work, and in a real theater. So she brought an eclectic group of dancers together for “A New Stage,” a virtual evening of dance — ballet, tap and hiphop — filmed in a Los Angeles theater and including a world premiere by noted choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Peck says the pandemic has hit the dance community especially hard: “These are some pivotal years for me. We don’t get these back.”