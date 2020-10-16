UK’s Johnson threatens to impose restrictions on Manchester

UK’s Johnson threatens to impose restrictions on ManchesterNew
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to force Greater Manchester into the most severe level of COVID-19 restrictions after local officials refused to accept the government’s financial package to implement measures targeted at areas with the highest infection rates. Johnson says action is needed as levels of infection and hospitalization are rising rapidly. He appealed to leaders reconsider and engage constructively with the government _ heaping pressure on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.