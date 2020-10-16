Virologist: Milan surge spreading to at-risk populations

MILAN (AP) — As Italian health officials declare that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase,” a virologist on the front lines in the Lombard capital, Milan, tells The Associated Press that Italy has two weeks to stop the spread or risk “following in the footsteps” of European neighbors where exponential spreads have ushered back harsh restrictions. Already in Milan, he says, the number of patients who are elderly or have other risk factors is growing, indicating a spread beyond the expansion seen in late September, when most new positives were among people caught by contact tracing and screenings, for example those returning from vacation.