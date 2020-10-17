2 killed in Louisiana plane crash

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The bodies of two people were pulled from the wreckage after a single-engine, fixed-wing plane went down in south Louisiana. News outlets report the Cessna 182 crashed around noon Friday near Lake Hatch in Terrebonne Parish. The bodies were released to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. The names of the dead have not yet been released. No other people were on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. A preliminary report will be available in a couple of weeks.