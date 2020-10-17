AMC offering theater rentals for $99

(CNN) -- Here's a trend that might entice you back into movie theaters, rent your own personal screening room for 99 dollars.

AMC Theaters is letting customers rent out auditoriums for private screenings, a growing trend because of coronavirus.

You're allowed to invite up to twenty friends and family members to join you.

Popcorn is extra and for some movies the theater rental price can increase tpo as much as 349 dollars.

AMC is joining other cinemas in the new offering which is designed to keep them afloat after record-breaking losses due to the pandemic.

It's part of movie industry's efforts to find creative solutions to its unprecedented financial problems.

The 99 dollar theater rental option is available in most states, with the exception of New York, Alaska and Hawaii.