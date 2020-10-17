Brazil leader’s ally suspended after underwear cash jackpot

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian lawmaker has stepped down from his position representing President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, and has been suspended from the senate, after police searched his house and found cash in the underwear he was wearing. Federal police targeted Roraima state’s Sen. Chico Rodrigues as part of a probe into the alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, according to a ruling by Luis Roberto Barroso, a Justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court, who dispatched his 90-day suspension of the lawmaker to the senate.