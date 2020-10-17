‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement,” has been arrested in Oregon. The Eugene Police Department says officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. Police say they found 39-year-old Bryan sitting outside and his 27-year-old girlfriend at a neighboring apartment. Police say Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911. Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday and faces charges of strangulation and assault.