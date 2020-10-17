Much colder air pushes in with scattered light rain and snow showers possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday has given us warmer temperatures for much of the day.



That is already changing this afternoon though as a cold front moves through.

Blustery northwest winds will be pulling colder air in through the evening hours.



Scattered rain showers will become possible overnight and may mix with some light snow as we approach dawn.



Accumulations are not expected to be more than a dusting with most of the snow that does fall melting as it hits the warm ground.



Lows overnight will fall into the low 30s.



Sunday will be much colder with plenty of cloud cover around and temperatures only recovering into the low to mid 40s.



There are a few more chances for light rain and snow showers in the forecast.

