Nebraska reports 620 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 620 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 57,334.

There were one new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 548

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 320 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,650 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 38,083 to 38,629.

So far, 539,442 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 481,793 of them have come back negative.