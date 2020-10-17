New Zealanders go to the polls as Ardern seeks 2nd term

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Polling places have have closed and vote counting has begun on election day in New Zealand as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks a second term. Opinion polls indicate Ardern is poised to win, with her liberal Labour Party polling far ahead of the conservative National Party, led by Judith Collins. Ardern brought homemade cheese scones to campaign volunteers in Auckland and appeared relaxed as she awaited results. A record number cast early ballots in the two weeks leading up to the election. Ardern was greeted like a rock star on the campaign trail and her popularity soared this year after she led a successful effort to stamp out the coronavirus. One question is whether Labour can win an outright majority in Parliament.