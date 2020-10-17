Oct. 17: Iowa reports 1,495 new cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,495 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 104,552 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 106,047 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 81,468 have recovered. That's an increase of 982 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported five additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,526.

According to the state's latest report, there are 461 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's down from the 468 reported yesterday.

Of those hospitalizations, 104 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,111 new tests were given for a total of 893,668 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 140 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,699.

The SDHD has reported four new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 89.

To date, 4,999 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 61 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,190. Of those cases, 1,934 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 14 new virus cases, with its total now at 477. Of those cases 290 have recovered

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported seven new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 674. Officials say 478 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,485 to 1,509 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,039 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 17, the state health department says Sioux County reported 29 new cases bringing their total to 2,261. Officials say 1,374 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.