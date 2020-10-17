Oct. 17: South Dakota reports 806 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 32,611.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has 7,768 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 636 in the last 24 hours.

State health officials reported 952 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 24,528.

Currently, 295 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

Eight additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 315 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 297. Of those cases, 113 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported ten new cases, bringing its total to 693. Health officials say 579 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,094 to 2,141. Health officials say 1,555 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll up to 14.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 643 total positive cases. So far, 467 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to ten

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 603 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 451 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.