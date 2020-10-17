Patriots back at work, day after 5th player tested positive

(AP) -- The New England Patriots say they are getting back to work, one day after a fifth player on the team tested positive for COVID-19 and one day before their twice-postponed game against the Denver Broncos.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars say a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jaguars host Detroit on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled. Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols.

The Jaguars are the fourth NFL team to deal with COVID issues in recent days, joining Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England