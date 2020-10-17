Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Arcadia/Loup City Tournament=
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15
Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15
Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-22
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-14
Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13
West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-16
Bishop Heelan Classic=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 25-7, 25-5
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sheldon, Iowa, 25-9, 25-6
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sioux City, North, Iowa, 25-17, 25-9
Centennial Invite=
Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-12
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16
Wood River def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-14
Championship=
Bishop Neumann def. Milford, 25-14, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal=
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25
Semifinal=
Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-12
Milford def. Centennial, 18-25, 30-28, 25-22
Third Place=
Wood River def. Centennial, 8-25, 25-16, 25-19
Central Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-18
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14
Pool B=
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-18
Seward def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-18
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7
York def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-18, 25-18
York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-16, 30-32, 25-23
Crossroads Conference=
First Round=
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-11
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-23
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-11
Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-14
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20
McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-14
Eagle Classic=
Championship=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17
Pool A=
Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11
Pool B=
Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place=
Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24
Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10
Semifinal=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15
Semifinal=
Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27
Kearney Round Robin=
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-17
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Plainview def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-17
Ponca def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-17
Ponca def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7
Pool B=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19
Pool C=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17
Pool D=
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20
Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Christian Tournament=
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-23
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13
MAC Tournament=
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 28-26, 26-24
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-19
Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal=
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9
Twin Loup def. South Loup, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14
Third Place=
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14
Third Place=
Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11
Omaha Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19
Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26
Omaha Westside Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Championship=
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22
Semifinal=
Elkhorn def. Bellevue West, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11
Consolation Bracket=
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-12
Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 26-24
Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-14, 25-16
Championship=
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-16
Semifinal=
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-17
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15
SPVA Tournament=
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-19
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24
Semifinal=
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Third Place=
Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-21, 25-20
Valentine Tournament=
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/