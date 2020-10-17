 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

Arcadia/Loup City Tournament=

Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15

Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15

Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-22

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-14

Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13

West Holt def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-16

Bishop Heelan Classic=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 25-7, 25-5

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sheldon, Iowa, 25-9, 25-6

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sioux City, North, Iowa, 25-17, 25-9

Centennial Invite=

Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-12

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16

Wood River def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-14

Championship=

Bishop Neumann def. Milford, 25-14, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal=

Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25

Semifinal=

Bishop Neumann def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-12

Milford def. Centennial, 18-25, 30-28, 25-22

Third Place=

Wood River def. Centennial, 8-25, 25-16, 25-19

Central Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-18

Aurora def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14

Pool B=

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-18

Seward def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-18

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7

York def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-18, 25-18

York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-16, 30-32, 25-23

Crossroads Conference=

First Round=

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-11

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-23

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-11

Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-14

Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20

McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-14

Eagle Classic=

Championship=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17

Pool A=

Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12

Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11

Pool B=

Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place=

Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24

Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10

Semifinal=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15

Semifinal=

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27

Kearney Round Robin=

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-17

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Plainview def. Walthill, 25-10, 25-17

Ponca def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-17

Ponca def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7

Pool B=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19

Pool C=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-17

Pool D=

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Christian Tournament=

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-23

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13

MAC Tournament=

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 28-26, 26-24

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-19

Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal=

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9

Twin Loup def. South Loup, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14

Third Place=

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14

Third Place=

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11

Omaha Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19

Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26

Omaha Westside Tournament=

Championship Bracket=

Championship=

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22

Semifinal=

Elkhorn def. Bellevue West, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11

Consolation Bracket=

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 15-12

Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 26-24

Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-14, 25-16

Championship=

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Edgemont, S.D. def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-16

Semifinal=

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-17

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15

SPVA Tournament=

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-19

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24

Semifinal=

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Third Place=

Hershey def. Perkins County, 25-21, 25-20

Valentine Tournament=

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

