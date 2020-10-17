Sgt. Jim Bauerly reflects on 36 years with Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After years of service with the Woodbury County Sheriff's department, Sergeant Jim Bauerly worked his final shift Saturday before retiring.

"10-42 for the last time," said Sgt. Bauerly as he signed off on the scanner.

With 36 years at the Woodbury Country Sheriff's department and five with the Estherville police department, Sgt. Bauerly has had a lifetime of law enforcement.

But now, he's decided it's time to step back.

"Little apprehensive whether, you know, I might be losing a little part of my identity. I've been doing this since I was 19 years old and it's been a big part of my life," said Sgt. Bauerly.

Sgt. Bauerly worked with the K-9 unit and had 4 different dogs over his years of service.

And while his last day was a quiet one, Sgt. Bauerly said he has many memories to look back on.

"I've had a lot of good time. A lot of funny times. A lot of sad times. But, I would do it all over again. Being a law enforcement officer is an honorable, noble profession," said Sgt. Bauerly.

While the life of a law enforcement officer is never a dull one, that's what Sgt. Bauerly said he'll miss the most.

"I'll admit, there's an adrenaline rush when there's something going on and you have action. And I like to be busy. I'm not gonna miss the boredom in between calls and in between the action, there's a lot of boredom. So, I'll miss the big calls," said Sgt. Bauerly.

He said he's ready for what retirement has to offer.

"Well I'm going to hunt for a couple of months and then I'll decide what to do. I know I'm gonna probably have to do something on a part-time basis to occupy my time but we'll get through hunting season and then go from there," said Sgt. Bauerly.

And for now, one last sign off.

"Well, this is it. The party's over. God bless everyone and stay safe," said Sgt. Bauerly.

Friends, family and even fellow officers were there to see and cheer on Sgt. Bauerly as he signed off for his final time.