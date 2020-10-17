Six Million Americans missed rent or mortgage payments

(CNN) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans struggling financially and that means some won't be able to make their mortgage or rent payments.

In fact in September more than 6 million Americans failed to make payments on their homes.

That's according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Research Institute for Housing Americans.

It's another sign of economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Trump Administration did recently put a moratorium on evictions for people making less than $99,000 a year, but that ends on December 31

Without another stimulus from Congress, some economists worry these payments could leave more Americans homeless come 2021.