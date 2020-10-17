South Dakota cases continue surge, 8 new deaths reported

South Dakota’s surge of coronavirus infections continued rising Saturday, with health officials reporting 806 new cases and eight new deaths. The state continues see the nation’s second-highest number of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 54% in the lasts two weeks. South Dakota’s death toll increased to 315 on Saturday. The state reported that 295 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, four fewer than Friday.