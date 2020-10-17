 Skip to Content

South Dakota cases continue surge, 8 new deaths reported

2:30 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

South Dakota’s surge of coronavirus infections continued rising Saturday, with health officials reporting 806 new cases and eight new deaths. The state continues see the nation’s second-highest number of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 54% in the lasts two weeks. South Dakota’s death toll increased to 315 on Saturday. The state reported that 295 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, four fewer than Friday.

Associated Press

