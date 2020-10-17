Tiny homes are being built in St. Louis to help homeless vets

ST. LOUIS MO. (NBC) -- St. Louis city leaders approve the sale of 32 plots of land to help homeless veterans get back on their feet.

The veterans community outreach organization will build fifty tiny homes on this property. There will also be an on site clinic and community center.

A similar community has been built in Kansas City where the veteran's organization is based.

The organization's CEO said the idea came after a meeting with veterans and seeing a real lack of services for them.

The project will be done in three phases and could be complete as early as next summer.