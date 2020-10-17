Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek gets 1,000th career victory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- There have been a lot of great volleyball teams and players at Western Christian over the years. The one constant has been head coach Tammi Veerbeek. The leader of the Wolfpack is now in the 1,000 win club.

Western Christian defeated Concordia 2 sets to none at the Heelan Classic, giving Veerbeek her 1,000th career victory. She is just the third coach in state history to reach the 1,000 win milestone. Veerbeek has been the volleyball coach at Western Christian for 22 years and is the all time leader in the state of Iowa with 12 state championships. She has a 51-8 career record at the state tournament. Veerbeek is humbled by her latest accomplishment.

"It feels special. I love the game of volleyball and I love Western Christian and we've had a lot of success here in this program," said Veerbeek. "So it's special for me to reach this milestone but, I'm not the one playing the games. I've had great great players that have come through this program that have bought in to the culture of Western Christian"

Veerbeek joins EaVon Woodin and Dave Whims as the only three coaches in Iowa to reach 1,000 wins.